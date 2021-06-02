Ask the Expert
Supporting the community at Habitat for Humanity ReStores

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge ReStore.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you or someone you know is still struggling to replace some furniture from the flooding, the Habitat for Humanity in Baton Rouge may be a great affordable option for you.

They’re continuing furniture, appliances, home goods and more sales over the next few weeks with money going straight back to the community.

You can check out the inventory at ReStore Southeast at 10300 Perkins Road or ReStore North location on Facebook.

