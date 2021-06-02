St. Gabriel offers shuttle rides to people in some flooded subdivisions

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - St. Gabriel officials say the Meadow Oaks and Spanish Lakes neighborhoods still have standing water, making it impossible for some residents to check on their homes.

The city has now announced it will shuttle residents in and out of those subdivisions.

Community center staff will be available to pick up or drop off anyone between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call 225-642-9873 to reach staff members to set a specific pick up or drop off time. They can also call 225-456-4798 to reach the driver on call.

Those in need of assistance after 10 p.m. are asked to call the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222.

