Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Felicana Saints

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints are marching into Sportsline Summer Camp, as the crew visited with West Feliciana as the featured team for Wednesday, June 2.

The Saints finished 4-4 in the regular season a year ago, before a first round playoff loss to Sterlington.

Second-year head coach Hudson Fuller has quite the resume, serving as an offensive analyst at LSU and TCU, before a three-year stint as Catholic High’s offensive coordinator. Fuller is now enjoying a full offseason program. He cranked things up in January and continued with an intrasquad spring game.

He’ll need to replace the left side of his offensive line, as a healthy competition for the starting quarterback spot is well underway between Jontre Cummings and Joel Rogers.

And when you think West Feliciana, you think speed.

There was plenty of that last year from wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay, who was a WAFB Player of the Week after making nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Mentorship.

Coach Fuller certainly likes the direction everything is heading and the structure of the school.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Felicana Saints - Part 1
Livonia Wildcats
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats - Part 1
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats - Part 2