SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Felicana Saints

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints are marching into Sportsline Summer Camp, as the crew visited with West Feliciana as the featured team for Wednesday, June 2.

The Saints finished 4-4 in the regular season a year ago, before a first round playoff loss to Sterlington.

Second-year head coach Hudson Fuller has quite the resume, serving as an offensive analyst at LSU and TCU, before a three-year stint as Catholic High’s offensive coordinator. Fuller is now enjoying a full offseason program. He cranked things up in January and continued with an intrasquad spring game.

He’ll need to replace the left side of his offensive line, as a healthy competition for the starting quarterback spot is well underway between Jontre Cummings and Joel Rogers.

And when you think West Feliciana, you think speed.

There was plenty of that last year from wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay, who was a WAFB Player of the Week after making nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Mentorship.

Coach Fuller certainly likes the direction everything is heading and the structure of the school.

