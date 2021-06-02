Southern Jags depart for Austin regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars departed Baton Rouge for the first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, June 2.

The Jaguars are headed to Austin, Texas and will take on No. 1 seed Texas at 1 p.m. CST Friday, June 4. The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN app.

RELATED: Southern excited to play in new environment in Austin Regional

The regional is a double-elimination round. If Southern wins Friday afternoon, they’ll play the winner of Arizona State and Fairfield on Saturday, June 5.

If the Jaguars lose they’ll play the loser of Arizona State and Fairfield.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.