Southern Jags depart for Austin regional

Southern University baseball leaves Baton Rouge, La. for Austin, Texas on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars departed Baton Rouge for the first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, June 2.

The Jaguars are headed to Austin, Texas and will take on No. 1 seed Texas at 1 p.m. CST Friday, June 4. The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN app.

The regional is a double-elimination round. If Southern wins Friday afternoon, they’ll play the winner of Arizona State and Fairfield on Saturday, June 5.

If the Jaguars lose they’ll play the loser of Arizona State and Fairfield.

