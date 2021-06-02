Ask the Expert
Sen. Kennedy says he will seek re-election in 2022

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pauses for reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead...
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pauses for reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Lawmakers still face standoffs on an infrastructure bill, police reform, voting rights, and a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy (R - LA) announced on YouTube Wednesday, June 2 he will be running for re-election in 2022.

Kennedy was elected in 2016 by defeating Democrat Foster Campbell. He was sworn in as Louisiana’s junior senator on Jan. 3, 2017.

“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again. In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job—our job—isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate. With this announcement, I want to make you a new promise: I promise that I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C. I promise that—come hell or high water—your values will be my values, and I will never be silent—never—when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up,” Kennedy said.

