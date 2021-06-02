Sen. Kennedy says he will seek re-election in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy (R - LA) announced on YouTube Wednesday, June 2 he will be running for re-election in 2022.

Kennedy was elected in 2016 by defeating Democrat Foster Campbell. He was sworn in as Louisiana’s junior senator on Jan. 3, 2017.

“Five years ago, I made a promise, a promise that I took seriously. I told you that I would work to put our country back on track and make America great again. In the last five years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but now the socialists are racing to undo it all. So, my job—our job—isn’t finished. Today, I’m announcing that I’m running for re-election for the United States Senate. With this announcement, I want to make you a new promise: I promise that I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C. I promise that—come hell or high water—your values will be my values, and I will never be silent—never—when the nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up,” Kennedy said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.