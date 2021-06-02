Ask the Expert
REPORT: Domestic violence charges filed in Virginia could be dropped

Derrius Guice, 23, could have multiple charges against him dropped, according to a report from...
Derrius Guice, 23, could have multiple charges against him dropped, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. (Courtesy: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WAFB) - Former Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice, who is facing multiple charges, could have the case against him dropped, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Guice, who played college football at LSU, is facing three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property with a value of under $1,000.

Sports Illustrated reports the top prosecutor for Loudoun County, Va. said Guice has reached a tentative agreement with the victim that could result in the case against Guice being dismissed.

WTOP-FM reported Guice’s defense attorney Peter Greenspun told a district judge that he did not believe the case against his client would go to trial.

Guice was arrested in Aug. 2020 after being accused in three separate domestic violence incidents. He was released by the Washington Football Team after his arrest.

Later that month, two women accused Guice of raping them while they were at LSU in 2016 in a USA Today article.

