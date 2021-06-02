Rainy weather pattern continues throughout the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same in the days ahead, with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through the weekend and even into the first half of next week. The only upside to our rainy pattern is that afternoon highs will be kept a bit below normal.

For today, after a round of overnight and early morning rains, we should see a bit of a lull in the activity from mid to late morning. But by this afternoon, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with highs in the mid 80s.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, June 2. (WAFB)

Widespread heavy rain is not expected, but much like we saw on Tuesday, localized pockets of 2″-3″+ will be possible wherever any heavier downpours develop.

Rain chances will remain elevated through the end of the week and into the weekend. Daily rain coverage will run 60%-70%, with the possible exception of Saturday when we’ve got rain chances slightly lower at 50%.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 2. (WAFB)

And while we are not currently under a Flash Flood Watch, locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern. Morning temps will start out near 70° on most days, with highs in the low to mid 80°s.

The extended forecast points toward our rainy pattern continuing into at least the early part of next week. The latest outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows 1″ to 3″ of rain on average over the next 7 days, but I think 2″ to 4″ is more likely, with locally higher totals very possible, if not likely.

WPC precipitation forecast for the next 7 days. (WAFB)

