Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Prairieville man killed in Jefferson Parish crash

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville was killed in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday, June 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

Caleb Clayton was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash on the elevated portion of US 90B eastbound near LA 23 (Lafayette Street) exit in Jefferson Parish around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators found Clayton was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla which was stopped on the right shoulder of the elevated portion of US 90B eastbound for reasons which are unknown at this time. At the same time, the driver of a 2002 GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on US 90B near LA 23. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Envoy traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck Clayton’s vehicle from the rear, LSP said.

Clayton suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died, LSP said.

The driver of the Envoy was not properly restrained and was also transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

It is not yet known if the drivers were impaired. Standard toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pauses for reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead...
Sen. Kennedy says he will seek re-election in 2022
Pennington Biomedical Research Center to become Louisiana's first mass vaccination site for...
Scientists learn more about methionine-restricted diet improving health without cutting calories
Derrius Guice, 23, could have multiple charges against him dropped, according to a report from...
REPORT: Domestic violence charges filed in Virginia could be dropped
Man killed in collision with semi