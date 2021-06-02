Prairieville man killed in Jefferson Parish crash

GRETNA, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville was killed in a crash in Jefferson Parish Tuesday, June 1, according to Louisiana State Police.

Caleb Clayton was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash on the elevated portion of US 90B eastbound near LA 23 (Lafayette Street) exit in Jefferson Parish around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators found Clayton was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla which was stopped on the right shoulder of the elevated portion of US 90B eastbound for reasons which are unknown at this time. At the same time, the driver of a 2002 GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on US 90B near LA 23. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Envoy traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck Clayton’s vehicle from the rear, LSP said.

Clayton suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died, LSP said.

The driver of the Envoy was not properly restrained and was also transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

It is not yet known if the drivers were impaired. Standard toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

