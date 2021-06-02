Ask the Expert
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing charges after she shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot at a loose dog.

Bruno is a six-month-old Boxer puppy.

Bruno’s owner says the dog burst out of his home when he opened to door to see if his brother arrived.

“He goes walking over there and you know, he’s curious and the lady just shot,” Bruno’s owner said.

Neighbors say a family of three including Angelia Vargas and her 5-year-old son were riding their bikes on the street when Bruno showed up.

Police allege Vargas immediately opened fire and one of the three bullets ricocheted and hit her son in the stomach.

“She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there. Her husband was there. I was there. Nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that,” the dog’s owner said.

The boy is expected to survive.

Bruno was grazed on his leg, but otherwise is fine.

Vargas now faces criminal charges of deadly conduct.

She made an initial appearance in court where she was told to stay away from the home where Bruno lives.

The dog’s owner has found the whole experience traumatic.

“I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying and that’s what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday,” he said.

A traumatic weekend that left a little boy in the hospital and his mother charged, while Bruno and his family hopes it never happens again on their street.

The dog’s owner was cited for having a loose dog.

