Medical marijuana expansion backed by Louisiana lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s medical marijuana program will be able to offer raw, smokable cannabis to its patients within months.

The bill was given final passage Wednesday by lawmakers trying to give residents cheaper marijuana options to alleviate their medical conditions.

The legislation by Republican Rep. Tanner Magee was sent to the governor’s desk with a 76-17 House vote Wednesday. The Senate earlier had approved the measure with a 23-14 vote. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has signaled he will sign the proposal.

Magee’s bill will add raw marijuana in smokable form to a list of products already available for sale at Louisiana’s medical marijuana dispensaries.

The expansion will start in January.

