LSU women’s basketball adds Louisiana native, Baylor transfer

Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their second transfer from Baylor University to the team since Kim Mulkey was named the new head women’s basketball coach back in April. Former Destrehan and Baylor star Moon Ursin announced the transfer via Twitter on Wednesday, June 2.

A native of Destrehan, La. Ursin, was a 2021 All-Big 12 selection for the conference champion Lady Bears and during her four years at Baylor she scored 777 points and pulled down 437 rebounds in 127 games.

During her four years she helped the Lady Bears post a 126-8 record and won the National Title during her sophomore season. She was also part of a Baylor team that reached the Elite 8 and Sweet 16. Baylor also won four Big 12 regular season title and three Big 12 Tournament Championships.

Ursin, started all 31 games for the Lady Bears and averaged 12.6 points per game and scored a career high 24 against Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

At Destrehan, Ursin became the first player to be named a three time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and she also was named a two-time Miss Basketball in Louisiana and was a three-time All-State selection.

