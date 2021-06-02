Ask the Expert
LSU continues preps for Eugene Regional; Torina shares great respect for Mainieri

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball Tigers are continuing to prepare for head coach Paul Mainieri’s last NCAA Tournament appearance and the final games of his coaching career.

Mainieri, of course, announced Friday, May 28, that he’ll be retiring when the season ends.

LSU got some more cuts in Tuesday afternoon, before leaving Wednesday for the trip of more than 2,400 miles to the NCAA Regional in Eugene, Ore.

The Tigers will face Gonzaga on Friday, June 4, at 9 p.m. (Baton Rouge time).

LSU head softball coach Beth Torina, whose season just ended in heartbreaking fashion against Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional at Tiger Park, shared the great respect she has for Mainieri.

“He is a legend,” said Torina. “Not only at LSU but in the sport of baseball. He is an incredible man, an incredible friend, incredible mentor. He could be in the biggest series and he’ll still reach out to a softball coach down the road and give some encouragement. He’s been a great friend. And LSU has expectations through the roof ... created by Skip but created by him, too.”

Torina is the special guest on the Jacques Talk podcast available Wednesday, June 2. It is a great 20-minute chat about all things LSU softball and more.

It will be available on the WAFB YouTube channel.

