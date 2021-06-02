Ask the Expert
LSU baseball departs for NCAA Regional in Oregon

The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team was greeted by some faithful fans as they departed Baton Rouge for Oregon.

The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in...
The LSU baseball team departs Baton Rouge, La. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(WAFB)

LSU will travel to Eugene, Ore. to play in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

The #3 seed Tigers will play #2 seed Gonzaga at 9 p.m. CST Friday, June 4.

The game will be televised on ESPN3.

The regional is a double-elimination round. If LSU wins Friday night, they’ll play the winner of #1 seed Oregon and #4 seed Central Connecticut State at 9 p.m. CST Saturday, June 5.

If LSU loses its first game, it will play the loser of Oregon vs. Central Connecticut State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

WAFB’s Kevin Batiste will be in Eugene, Ore. covering the Tigers’ progress in the regional.

