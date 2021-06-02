Former LSU Tiger and current San Francisco Giant named NL Pitcher of the Month

SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger pitcher and current San Francisco Giant ace Kevin Gausman has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month the MLB announced on Wednesday, June 2.

Gausman, had an incredible run for the month of May posting a 5-0 record to go along with a 0.73 ERA in six starts for the Giants. He pitched 37 innings, while striking out 49 batters, allowing 22 hits, with six walks. In the five wins for San Francisco Gausman allowed three total runs.

On the season Gausman is 6-0 with a 1.40 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP. He ranks third in the MLB in ERA behind Jacob de Grom and Brandon Woodruff. He ranks in the top ten in strikeouts with 83, he also ranks top ten in batting average and WHIP.

The former Tiger was a first round draft choice, fourth overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB draft. He is in his second season with the Giants posting a 3-3 record.

