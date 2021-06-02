Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Pennington Biomedical Research Center to become Louisiana's first mass vaccination site for...
Scientists learn more about methionine-restricted diet improving health without cutting calories
Derrius Guice, 23, could have multiple charges against him dropped, according to a report from...
REPORT: Domestic violence charges filed in Virginia could be dropped
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22