Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

East Baton Rouge law enforcement partner together for gun buy back; ‘Gas for Guns’

Guns
Guns(WAFB)
By Autumn Payton
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department partner together to host “Gun Buy Back: Gas for Guns” on Saturday, June 5.

Citizens can turn in a gun in exchange for a gas card, with no questions asked from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Oasis Christian Church located at 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA.

One person is eligible to receive up to $300.

According to the partnering agencies, the program is designed to encourage citizens to properly secure their firearms or dispose of them by turning them into local law enforcement with no questions asked.

Anyone desiring to drop off firearms are asked to follow the procedures set forth below:

1. Have the firearm and any ammunition that you wish to exchange in the trunk of your car. If you are not in a car, have the firearm and any ammunition in a sealed and closed container (bag, back-pack, box, etc.).

2. Upon arrival at the exchange location, advise the officer that you would like to dispose of a firearm.  Do not hand the firearm to the officer.  Follow all of the directions of that officer.  The officer will tell you where to park.  For safety reasons you are asked to stay in your vehicle at all times.  The officer will take the weapon and container from your vehicle and ensure its safety.  You will then be directed on the procedures for obtaining your exchange cards at that site.

3. When your exchange has been completed, please drive away from the exchange location so that other vehicles can be assisted.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

Morgan Swamp drainage project
Ascension receives corps authority for additional drainage project
Futurecast for Wednesday, June 2.
Rainy weather pattern continues throughout the week
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge ReStore.
Supporting the community at Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Giving back to the community with Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Giving back to the community with Habitat for Humanity ReStore