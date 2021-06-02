East Baton Rouge law enforcement partner together for gun buy back; ‘Gas for Guns’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department partner together to host “Gun Buy Back: Gas for Guns” on Saturday, June 5.

Citizens can turn in a gun in exchange for a gas card, with no questions asked from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Oasis Christian Church located at 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA.

One person is eligible to receive up to $300.

According to the partnering agencies, the program is designed to encourage citizens to properly secure their firearms or dispose of them by turning them into local law enforcement with no questions asked.

Anyone desiring to drop off firearms are asked to follow the procedures set forth below:

1. Have the firearm and any ammunition that you wish to exchange in the trunk of your car. If you are not in a car, have the firearm and any ammunition in a sealed and closed container (bag, back-pack, box, etc.).

2. Upon arrival at the exchange location, advise the officer that you would like to dispose of a firearm. Do not hand the firearm to the officer. Follow all of the directions of that officer. The officer will tell you where to park. For safety reasons you are asked to stay in your vehicle at all times. The officer will take the weapon and container from your vehicle and ensure its safety. You will then be directed on the procedures for obtaining your exchange cards at that site.

3. When your exchange has been completed, please drive away from the exchange location so that other vehicles can be assisted.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.