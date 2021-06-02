Ask the Expert
Chase, Ossai sign rookie deals with Bengals

Bengals selected Ja'Marr No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Bengals selected Ja'Marr No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Joseph Ossai signed their rookie contracts Wednesday with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, and Ossai, a third-rounder, were the last of the Bengals’ 2021 picks to sign deals.

The Bengals have signed all 10 of their draft picks now.

The Bengals are currently in the second week of OTAs.

