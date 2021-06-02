Chase, Ossai sign rookie deals with Bengals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Joseph Ossai signed their rookie contracts Wednesday with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, and Ossai, a third-rounder, were the last of the Bengals’ 2021 picks to sign deals.

The Bengals have signed all 10 of their draft picks now.

OFFICIAL! 🖊 We've signed our remaining two unsigned draft picks — WR Ja’Marr Chase and DE Joseph Ossai.



📰: https://t.co/UrzczZLBYg pic.twitter.com/CV7XoW8eib — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 2, 2021

The Bengals are currently in the second week of OTAs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.