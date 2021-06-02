Ask the Expert
Bill requiring La. colleges to fire employees who fail to report sexual misconduct cases heads to governor’s desk

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would require Louisiana colleges to fire employees who failed to report allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and misconduct or make reports they know are false is now headed to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Senate voted 36-0 on Wednesday, June 2 to approve changes made by the House to Senate Bill 230 authored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R - Franklinton).

Gov. Edwards has expressed support for the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Sen. Mizell’s bill was filed after a damning report from an independent law firm revealed LSU, the state’s flagship university, mishandled sexual misconduct claims for years.

The bill would also mandate colleges implement new training for their employees and publish detailed reports online about how they handle allegations of sexual misconduct.

Individuals who report allegations of sexual misconduct are also protected from retaliation under the new law. It also limits their liability from lawsuits.

