Ascension receives corps authority for additional drainage project

Morgan Swamp drainage project
Morgan Swamp drainage project(Ascension Parish)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new drainage system is coming to Ascension Parish to drain the Bluff Swamp area in periods of high water.

Currently, water from Bluff Swamp drains through a small culvert under Highway 74 into Morgan Swamp to the south, where it pools. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment’s proposal, which the US Army Corps of Engineers officially accepted on June 1, would open a ditch from Morgan Swamp allowing it to drain into New River, and then on to the Marvin Braud Pumping Station.

“At this time, the only way to drain Bluff Swamp is to the north into Bayou Manchac,” said President Cointment. “I have studied these bayous and waterways for years, and I know that this is a feasible solution.”

The first part of this project would be to open a passage from Morgan Swamp to New River. A second action will install a larger culvert, with a flood gate, under Highway 74. This flood gate will only be opened if there is capacity in New River to accept additional water.

“Under no circumstances will the Parish allow any residents in the Marvin Braud Basin to be negatively impacted,” said Cointment.

He added that work on the initial phase of the project will begin immediately.

“This gives us one more tool to help the people when floodwaters threaten their homes,” Cointment said.

WAFB’S Austin Kemker will have more on 9News at 4, 5 and 6.

