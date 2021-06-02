As hurricane season approaches, many around Capital Region still trying to recover from previous storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It doesn’t take a hurricane to cause some major damage to a home. That’s what the Capital Region saw this past year with ice storms in the winter and heavy rains this spring, and many are still trying to recover.

Jake Crochet, who still has water around his house after the heavy rainstorms two weeks ago, currently takes a boat just to get to the front door. Now, he is hoping no tropical storm will enter the Gulf of Mexico.

“A little uneasy because I have a feeling that the water is going to back up so quickly and also flow from the other side of Highway 74 that we are basically in a bowl,” said Crochet. “Flooding is my biggest concern.”

Crochet isn’t alone. So many had damage during the last flooding event that government officials are asking for FEMA to help even outside of hurricane season.

“Right now, we are optimistic that some type of assistance will be available for FEMA,” said Mike Steele, communications director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). “As soon as we get that information, we’ll push that registration process to the public and see what we can get done.”

GOHSEP doesn’t want folks to forget about this upcoming hurricane season. There are some things to consider, like signing up for alerts from local and state officials because they will inform the public about evacuations and sheltering plans. Double check insurance plans to see what it actually covers and make sure the hurricane box is ready to protect those important documents.

“When you stay informed, it’s a lot easier to deal with some of those events and we know that’s difficult when you are trying to pick up the pieces after a flood or after a big hurricane or even after the winter weather even we had a few months ago,” added Steele.

Parish officials said it’s best to have a plan just in case things take a turn for the worst.

If you are seeking more information on how you can best stay prepared for this hurricane season, go to Get a Game Plan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.