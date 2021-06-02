Ask the Expert
Andrews, Pleasants earn All-American honors

LSU softball vs Florida State in NCAA Super Regional on Friday, May 28, 2021
LSU softball vs Florida State in NCAA Super Regional on Friday, May 28, 2021(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne and Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews and freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants have been named to the NFCA All-America second team.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 2.

This honor will mark the first for both Andrews and Pleasants. Twenty LSU players have now earned All-America honors under head coach Beth Torina.

Andrews will finish her career as a Tiger with 289 hits, 145 stolen bases and 268 games played, which are the third, second and fifth most in school history.

LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews (4)
LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews (4)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Andrews is also well known for him impressive catches in center field which was featured on SportsCenter Top10.

Pleasants was one of the three LSU players who started in every game during the 2021 season. The Tigers’ starting shortstop was third on the team in batting average, second in runs, third in hits and the team leader in RBI with 59 and home runs with 13.

LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) hits a solo home run against Florida State in the NCAA...
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) hits a solo home run against Florida State in the NCAA Super Regional on Friday, May 28, 2021.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

She joins Bianka Bell (2015, first team) and Tar Asbill (2000, third team) as the only players in LSU history to be named an All-America at shortstop.

