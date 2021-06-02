Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.(Michel Spingler | AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
One person taken to hospital after accidental shooting at Circle K on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
LSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting during attempted armed carjacking

Latest News

There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains underway at Memphis park
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Forrest remains underway
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station
Volusia County authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire...
14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida