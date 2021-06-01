Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As Americans emerge from pandemic isolation, the U.S. surgeon general said loneliness is another epidemic people must now address.

From the pandemic, to xenophobia and racial injustice, this past year has been hard on many.

“Trauma, whether it’s physical trauma or emotional trauma, has an impact on our overall health,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

He said people may have been discriminated against based on the color of your skin, a name that sounds different from others or an accent that sounds different.

“Those moments are moments where we tell people that they don’t belong and that has a very powerful effect on our cohesion as communities, has an impact on people’s mental health,” Murthy continued.

Everyone has a different response to trauma. Murthy said some reach out while others isolate.

“That loneliness is linked to not only increases in depression and anxiety, but to shorter lifespans, to increase in premature death,” he said. “Increased incidences of dementia, to sleep disturbances and so many other conditions.”

However, Murthy said it’s our relationships with others that have the power to heal.

“We are all healers in that respect, and this is a time when deep healing is needed. And if we can get people to see themselves as agents of that healing through the power of their relationship, then I think we have a good shot at address some of the deep trauma that so many have experienced in our country,” he said.

As surgeon general, Murthy has made addressing the adverse health effects of loneliness a key feature of his agenda as the world emerges from a period of isolation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station
A California man is arrested after assaulting an Asian American officer.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Biden delivers remarks honoring forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production