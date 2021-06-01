Trial delayed in case of Dennis Perkins’ mistress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of Melanie Curtin, the mistress of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, has been postponed until November 29, 2021.

Prosecutors informed the defense just yesterday that they had discovered new evidence in the case, a cell phone.

The judge agreed to delay the trial since the defense had not been given time to review the potential new evidence.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin today.

RELATED: Dennis Perkins dressing room sex video can be used in Curtin trial, judge rules

Curtin is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism after investigators say they uncovered a 17-minute video of her assisting Dennis Perkins in allegedly raping a drugged and incapacitated woman.

Curtin claims she was actually a second victim in the alleged videotaped rape incident.

”There’s going to be evidence that Ms. Curtin was drugged and that she has absolutely no recollection of any of this taking place,” Curtin’s attorney, John McLindon, said earlier this year.

RELATED: Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, school teacher wife arrested on child porn charges

However, prosecutor Barry Milligan, of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, said his team has “strong evidence” to support their case against Curtin.

Dennis Perkins and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, are set to go on trial in July. They are accused of a multitude of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Dennis is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.