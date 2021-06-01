Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Trial delayed in case of Dennis Perkins’ mistress

Melanie B. Curtin, 41 of Denham Springs. was arrested in New Orleans on charges of first degree...
Melanie B. Curtin, 41 of Denham Springs. was arrested in New Orleans on charges of first degree rape and video voyeurism on Feb. 1, 2020. She was transported and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the same day.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of Melanie Curtin, the mistress of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, has been postponed until November 29, 2021.

Prosecutors informed the defense just yesterday that they had discovered new evidence in the case, a cell phone.

The judge agreed to delay the trial since the defense had not been given time to review the potential new evidence.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin today.

RELATED: Dennis Perkins dressing room sex video can be used in Curtin trial, judge rules

Curtin is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism after investigators say they uncovered a 17-minute video of her assisting Dennis Perkins in allegedly raping a drugged and incapacitated woman.

Curtin claims she was actually a second victim in the alleged videotaped rape incident.

”There’s going to be evidence that Ms. Curtin was drugged and that she has absolutely no recollection of any of this taking place,” Curtin’s attorney, John McLindon, said earlier this year.

RELATED: Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, school teacher wife arrested on child porn charges

However, prosecutor Barry Milligan, of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, said his team has “strong evidence” to support their case against Curtin.

Dennis Perkins and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, are set to go on trial in July. They are accused of a multitude of charges including rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Dennis is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

June 1 marks the official start to hurricane season; are you prepared?
9News Now: June 1 marks the official start to hurricane season; are you prepared?
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
UPDATE: Orleans coroner identifies 12-year-old girl killed in 9th Ward triple shooting