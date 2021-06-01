Ask the Expert
THE FIFTH SEASON: Are you ready for hurricane season?

The WAFB First Alert Weather Team Prepares you for hurricane season.
The WAFB First Alert Weather Team Prepares you for hurricane season.(WAFB)
By Jay Grymes, Steve Caparotta, Jeff Morrow and Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks the first day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Are you prepared?

Tonight, the First Alert Storm Team will explain this year’s tropical outlook and what you need to do to prepare your family for hurricane season.

Watch The Fifth Season tonight at 6:30 p.m. as your weather team with the most experience, Jay Grymes, Dr. Steve Caparotta, Jeff Morrow, and Jared Silverman, prepares you for hurricane season.

You can watch The Fith Season on WAFB-TV, WAFB.com, Roku, Amazon, and Apple TV.

