Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 12 on the Sportsline Summer Camp circuit took the crew to Livonia to visit with the Wildcats.

Head coach Josh Laborde is entering his second year with the program, after finishing 4-4 overall with a playoff appearance in the strange COVID season of 2020.

There are six starters back on offense, including senior running back De’Michael Coleman. He brings a big, strong, physical presence to the offense.

Offensive lineman Brendon Houston is another senior leader Livonia will lean on.

The Wildcats are searching for a new quarterback, as a pair of juniors are currently battling it out to be the starter behind center.

And there’s a big playmaker, literally, in 6-foot-7 wide receiver Treylin Whalen. He is making some big catches and plays against Donaldsonville in Livonia’s spring game.

“Really wasn’t much of a football guy; [I] had to basically beg him to come out,” said Laborde. “One of the best guys on the basketball team. Won district last year. Just try. First day there, he took to it like a fish to water. And now, he got his first offer. New Mexico made him an offer. It’s only beginning. Very raw talent. Great young man.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats - Part 1
Broadmoor Bucs
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs - Part 1
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs - Part 2