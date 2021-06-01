SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 12 on the Sportsline Summer Camp circuit took the crew to Livonia to visit with the Wildcats.

Head coach Josh Laborde is entering his second year with the program, after finishing 4-4 overall with a playoff appearance in the strange COVID season of 2020.

There are six starters back on offense, including senior running back De’Michael Coleman. He brings a big, strong, physical presence to the offense.

Offensive lineman Brendon Houston is another senior leader Livonia will lean on.

The Wildcats are searching for a new quarterback, as a pair of juniors are currently battling it out to be the starter behind center.

And there’s a big playmaker, literally, in 6-foot-7 wide receiver Treylin Whalen. He is making some big catches and plays against Donaldsonville in Livonia’s spring game.

“Really wasn’t much of a football guy; [I] had to basically beg him to come out,” said Laborde. “One of the best guys on the basketball team. Won district last year. Just try. First day there, he took to it like a fish to water. And now, he got his first offer. New Mexico made him an offer. It’s only beginning. Very raw talent. Great young man.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.