Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southeastern stabbing suspect formally charged with attempted murder

Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged...
Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend eight times on campus, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University student Elizabeth Grace Johnson has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing her boyfriend eight times on campus, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Court.

Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Johnson, 18, of Folsom, is scheduled for arraignment on June 17. The charges come from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office after receiving an investigation report from the SLU campus police.

LeBlanc said that Perrilloux’s office received the report from campus police about two weeks ago.

On April 3, Johnson allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Draven Upchurch, an LSU student visiting over Easter weekend, in her dorm room for reasons unknown at this time.

The original campus police report stated that both Johnson and Upchurch received medical attention from North Oaks Medical Center after the incident was reported. Johnson was discharged that night, the report said.

Upchurch received major surgeries following the incident to recover from blood loss but has made a full recovery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

Former Baton Rouge Police officer Siya Creel
Fired then rehired BRPD officer resigns
Man dead after fatal crash on Choctaw Drive
For the second straight year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program is providing...
Diocese of Baton Rouge to offer free meals for children over summer
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker.
Boil water advisory issued for part of Walker
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Mandating COVID vaccinations at LSU is illegal, says La. Attorney General