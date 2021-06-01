Shrimp boil-in-a-bowl (Shrimp boil potato salad)
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seafood boil is the premier social event in Louisiana. Friends and family gather for an afternoon under the shade of an oak tree to enjoy a delicacy unequaled in the Southland. Here, we combined all the leftover ingredients to create a treat that one can savor even days after.
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 4–6 Servings
Ingredients:
½ pound (21–25 count) boiled shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound boiled baby Yukon Gold potatoes, room temperature
2 ears boiled corn, kernels cut from cobs, room temperature
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp Creole mustard
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp Creole seasoning
1 tbsp minced garlic
4 tbsps chopped fresh parsley, divided
2 tbsps fresh lemon juice
ground black pepper to taste
lemon wedges for garnish
Method:
In a large bowl, combine potatoes and corn kernels then set aside. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, mustard, sugar, Creole seasoning, minced garlic, 2 tablespoons parsley and lemon juice until combined. Spoon mayonnaise mixture over potato and corn, tossing until thoroughly mixed. Gently fold in shrimp, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. When ready to serve, adjust seasonings to taste with additional Creole seasoning and black pepper. Garnish with remaining parsley and lemon wedges, if desired.
