REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.

The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.

During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

