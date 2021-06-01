Ask the Expert
REPORT: Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert now transferring to Georgia

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama.(Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has now decided to remain in the SEC and stay close to home by transferring to Georgia, according to a report by Rusty Mansell with 247Sports.

The sophomore from Marietta, Ga. was a top five prospect coming out of high school.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Gilbert briefly committed to Florida before re-entering the portal.

During his freshman season in Baton Rouge, he had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

