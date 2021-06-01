Rainy pattern returns to the Capital Region for remainder of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully you made the most of our nice weather on Sunday and Monday because a rainy pattern is set to return to the area beginning today. In fact, our 10-day outlook points toward elevated rain chances into at least the mid part of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 1. (WAFB)

Today starts out mainly dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to develop by lunchtime. Rain chances as a whole today will run 60% or better, with highs in the mid 80s.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 1. (WAFB)

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is also highlighting the potential for some locally heavy rainfall, with a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted for metro Baton Rouge and areas to the northwest.

Flood risk from Tuesday, June 1 to Wednesday, June 2. (WAFB)

A nearly stationary upper-level trough over the central U.S. will keep us stuck in a moist southwest flow through the remainder of the week. With that in mind, plan on daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances running 60% or better into the weekend, with perhaps a slight decrease in rain chances on Sunday. The 7-day rainfall outlook from WPC is showing 2″ to 4″ of rain on average in our area, but locally higher amounts are possible, if not likely.

WPC precipitation forecast (WAFB)

Today also marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season which runs through the end of November. Now is a good time to make sure you’re prepared for any storms that head our way this year.

Two things that all of us can do is to check trees around our property for any possible issues and invest in flood insurance if you haven’t already done so. Remember, flood insurance policies come with a 30-day wait period once purchased, so the sooner the better.

2021 Atlantic Tropical cyclone names. (WAFB)

The First Alert Storm Team will help get your ready for the season ahead with our annual hurricane special, The 5th Season, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. on WAFB. You can also see a list of storm names below, with Ana already used in May, meaning that Bill will be the next name up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.