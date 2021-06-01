Ask the Expert
Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-12

An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.
An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.

The accident occurred between Lacombe and Airport Road.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 is currently on scene.

The truck, which was carrying isopropyl alcohol, had a small leak but officials say the leak is under control.

According to Louisiana State Police, the truck ran off of the roadway before overturning.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by finding an alternate route.

