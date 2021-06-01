One person taken to hospital after reported shooting at Circle K on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police and paramedics were called out to a reported shooting at a Baton Rouge convenience store on Tuesday, June 1.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an incident at the Circle K located on College Drive at Bennington Avenue.

Emergency responders said one person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

