One person taken to hospital after reported shooting at Circle K on College Drive

Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday,...
Police investigate a shooting at the Circle K on College Drive in Baton Rouge, La., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police and paramedics were called out to a reported shooting at a Baton Rouge convenience store on Tuesday, June 1.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an incident at the Circle K located on College Drive at Bennington Avenue.

Emergency responders said one person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

