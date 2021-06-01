Ask the Expert
Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.

The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency use authorization.

More than 124 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been distributed in the U.S., the company said.

“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”

Pfizer and its European partner BioNTech filed for full FDA approval of its vaccine in May.

9News Daily Update: Tuesday, June 1
