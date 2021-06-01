Mandating COVID vaccinations at LSU is illegal, says La. Attorney General

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesdays that requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees at Louisiana State University is not legal.

In a news release from his office, AG Landry is urging Louisiana State University to not mandate COVID vaccines at the school.

.@LouisianaGov announced he is removing the mask mandate in many of its particulars, but we have decided, in an abundance of caution, to keep the mask mandate in place at this time. Masks will still be required on campus while indoors and within 6 feet of others outdoors. pic.twitter.com/90VKy3OeJb — LSU (@LSU) May 27, 2021

In a letter to Interim President Thomas Galligan, Landry says “LSU should not require COVID vaccinations for students or condition participation in education programs or continued employment on taking COVID vaccines authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).”

READ THE FULL LETTER

Attorney General Landry explained that some people hold sincere religious beliefs against taking vaccines in general, or taking those derived from aborted fetal cell lines or sold by companies that profit from the sale of vaccines and other products derived from abortion.

RELATED STORY

He also noted that other people are concerned regarding the potential long-term health effects on their bodies of COVID vaccines, which have not been subject to long-term testing.”LSU employees and students are protected against mandated COVID vaccines, under 21U.S.C. §360bbb-3, which provides that EUA products require (as a condition of emergency approval) that people have ‘the option to accept or refuse administration of the product,’” wrote Attorney General Landry.

“FDA has an obligation to ensure that recipients of the vaccine under an EUA are informed… that they have the option to accept or refuse the vaccine.

Louisiana law recognizes the right of students to be free from ‘creed’ discrimination, which includes discrimination based on religious beliefs and nonreligious beliefs,” continued Attorney General Landry. “Louisiana requires postsecondary institutions to recognize religious and other personal reasons as exemptions to vaccine mandates.”

Attorney General Landry concluded his letter requesting a written response from LSU that no COVID vaccine mandates will be issued.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.