Man dead after fatal crash on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 40-year-old man died after a fatal crash on Choctaw Drive Monday, May 31, according to Baton Rouge police.

Tony Harris died from his injuries from the crash at a local hospital.

Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred Monday around 8:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Choctaw Drive. The crash involved a 2009 Nissan Murano, a 2008 Honda Accord and a 2020 Nissan Versa.

Investigators found the Honda Accord, which Harris was driving, attempted to make a left turn from Choctaw while only having a green traffic signal, not a turn arrow. As a result, the Nissan Murano struck the Honda Accord. The Nissan Versa was subsequently struck by the Nissan Murano after the Murano collided with the Honda, according to BRPD.

This investigation remains ongoing.

