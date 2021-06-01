Ask the Expert
LSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in St. Mary Parish

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERWICK, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Berwick, La., according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Sheriff Smith says one person died in the shooting, which occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 1.

However, the sheriff did not identify the person killed.

“It is an unfortunate and tragic event that caused the loss of life. I stand behind and support the actions of my deputies and we are cooperating fully with the Louisiana State Police in this investigation,” Smith said.

