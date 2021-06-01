Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

How to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June 1, marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Experts are already predicting an above-average year for storms this season.

GOHSEP said it’s important to Get a Game Plan ready. One of the things you should do is to get your kit ready. This disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Download the Recommended Supplies List (PDF)

You can learn more about how to make a plan for your family, kids, business, pets and more at getagameplan.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

Futurecast model for Tuesday, June 1
Rainy pattern returns to the Capital Region for remainder of week
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 31
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 31
Future Satellite and Radar
Dodging raindrops to the end of the week
Monday, May 31, 2021
Noon Weather: Monday, May 31