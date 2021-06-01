How to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June 1, marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Experts are already predicting an above-average year for storms this season.
GOHSEP said it’s important to Get a Game Plan ready. One of the things you should do is to get your kit ready. This disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.
A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:
- Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
- Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
- Manual can opener (for food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Download the Recommended Supplies List (PDF)
You can learn more about how to make a plan for your family, kids, business, pets and more at getagameplan.org.
