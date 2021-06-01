How to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June 1, marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Experts are already predicting an above-average year for storms this season.

GOHSEP said it’s important to Get a Game Plan ready. One of the things you should do is to get your kit ready. This disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

You can learn more about how to make a plan for your family, kids, business, pets and more at getagameplan.org.

