Fired then rehired BRPD officer resigns

Former Baton Rouge Police officer Siya Creel
Former Baton Rouge Police officer Siya Creel(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a long fight to get his job back, a former Baton Rouge police officer has now resigned.

In his resignation letter, Corporal Siya Creel wrote that he was quitting the force immediately due to “the continued hostile work force conditions, harassment and attacks on me as the President of the Local 237 Union of Police.”

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul fired Creel in December 2020, saying Creel violated departmental policy by doing an interview for a YouTube channel without getting prior approval. The interview was about billboards that had been placed around the parish that were critical of both the chief and the city’s high rate of homicides.

Creel appealed his termination to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

In April 2021, the board reversed the chief’s termination and gave Creel an 87-day suspension without pay, which he had already served.

It was revealed during the meeting that other BRPD officers who had violations similar to Creel’s were only suspended for a day or two.

Creel’s attorney, Jill Craft, claimed the chief only fired Creel as retaliation for making him look back in public.

The board voted 5-0 to give Creel his job back.

The police department has not issued a statement about Creel’s claims in his resignation letter.

