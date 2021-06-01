Family of 22-year-old Laterika Taylor speaks out after her death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police still need answers in the death of a pregnant woman named Laterika Taylor who was killed more than a week ago.

“She was a good person; she would take the shirt off her back,” said Gwendolyn Taylor, Laterika’s grandmother. “She believed in helping people. She didn’t believe in doing nobody no wrong.”

In the early hours of Sunday, May 23, police were called out to a crashed car in a ditch in the 2200 block of Kaufman Street. Inside that car was Laterika Taylor. She had been shot to death.

“We just handling it one day at a time,” added Taylor.

Taylor, a mother to a four-year-old boy and a set of two-year-old twins, was pregnant at the time of her death. She was in the first trimester expecting her fourth child.

“I just want to know why. And what did she do that was so bad to make whoever it was murder her and then, she left behind three children,” explained Taylor.

So far, police say they don’t have any suspects named and have not uncovered a motive. The last time the family saw her was two days before the shooting. Family members say they have no idea who she was with or if she was with anyone at all.

“We called her phone, no answer. Okay, I told my daughter, I say, ‘Well, if she doesn’t come back home Monday morning, we’ll put out a missing person on her because that’s not like her to not answer her phone,’” added Taylor.

With so many questions unanswered about their little girl, the Taylors are feeling restless.

“We haven’t hardly ... we may be getting three [or] four hours of sleep. We sleep a while, we wake up a while, expecting her to walk through that door. It’s just so hard,” said Taylor.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking for anyone with any new information to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

