Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s quiet now at the Fairway View Apartments but just across town, tears continue to flow from the Brown family after losing Ja’Tyri Brown.

“Something’s got to be done because my whole world is shattered; it’s shattered,” said Hope, Ja’Tyri’s grandmother.

Hope said her son and his daughter were grilling and hanging out by the pool for Memorial Day with other relatives. Hope said her son saw a man walk up with a gun in his pants but he thought nothing of it.

“And I told them just to bring her to me when they finished swimming. My baby was cooking hamburgers. My grandbaby in the pool swimming and just some random person walked down with somebody else and got to shooting,” explained Hope.

Ja’Tyri was in the pool with her aunt when she was hit by a bullet. Family members said they rushed her to the hospital but it was too late. Now, the Brown family wants answers.

“I don’t know what they did or how they did it but I am begging you from my heart, I am asking you to turn yourself in,” said Jennifer Day, Ja’Tyri’s great grandmother. “I am asking y’all young men to please put these guns down.”

The Browns may not be able to get their Ja’Tyri back but they hope finding out what exactly happened and who is responsible for this will bring some sort of peace to their family.

“I want justice served which way or the other, it don’t matter. Somebody got to pay for what they did to my grandbaby,” added Hope.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is still investigating the ins and outs of this case but right now, BRDP and the family need the public’s help. Anyone who knows something about this shooting is urged to please call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

