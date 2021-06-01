Fallen heroes honored in Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Veterans joined hands to remember fallen brothers and sisters in arms on Memorial Day.

Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales to mark the sacrifice made by thousands of fallen Louisiana service members.

“[We’re] Thankful for our freedom; some of these men that lost their lives to save our freedom in this country and the world,” veteran Forrest Brady said.

“We try to ensure that at least once a year, which should be every day, but at least once a year that we come together you know, just and honor and try to remember the sacrifices that they’ve made,” event organizer Tanya Whitney said.

Many of the older veterans said they were happy to get out again to honor their brothers and sisters in arms after the pandemic shuttered most events last year.

