Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Fallen heroes honored in Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Veterans joined hands to remember fallen brothers and sisters in arms on Memorial Day.

Dozens gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales to mark the sacrifice made by thousands of fallen Louisiana service members.

“[We’re] Thankful for our freedom; some of these men that lost their lives to save our freedom in this country and the world,” veteran Forrest Brady said.

“We try to ensure that at least once a year, which should be every day, but at least once a year that we come together you know, just and honor and try to remember the sacrifices that they’ve made,” event organizer Tanya Whitney said.

Many of the older veterans said they were happy to get out again to honor their brothers and sisters in arms after the pandemic shuttered most events last year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting on Addison Street
The Capitol Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
The Capital Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

American Flag
Memorial Day concert being held at Goodwood Library
Memorial Day observances in Ascension Parish - May 31, 2021
Memorial Day observances in Ascension Parish - May 31, 2021
LSU, Cadets of the Ole War Skule honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day
LSU, Cadets of the Ole War Skule honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day
Military veterans with Team Rubicon work on Memorial Day to clean up debris from recent flooding
Military veterans with Team Rubicon work on Memorial Day to clean up debris from recent flooding