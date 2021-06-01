Diocese of Baton Rouge to offer free meals for children over summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program is providing free boxed meals throughout most of the summer.

According to a statement from the program, the free meals will begin on Tuesday, June 1, and run until Friday, July 23.

All children ages 18 and under are eligible, and Catholic school enrollment is not a requirement for participation.

“We’re starting with these numbers, but we’ll work toward whatever the community needs,” said Lynda Carville, director of the Child Nutrition Program. “Children are home in the summer and their parents may be unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic.”

A box containing seven breakfasts and seven lunches along with one gallon of milk will be distributed to each eligible child weekly at nine distribution sites throughout the diocese.

The Summer Feeding program, which served 60,000 meals last year, is funded by a federal grant initiated in 2020 for any school entity participating in the national school lunch program. CNP will again partner with City Group Hospitality, a locally owned business that operates nine restaurants in Baton Rouge, including City Pork, Beausoleil, and Rouj Creole. CNP dietitian Amanda Breaux has worked with City Group owner Stephen Hightower to design a nutrient-rich menu that will also appeal to kids.

