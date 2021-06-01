BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department had a busy Memorial Day, responding to three different shootings, with the latest one resulting in three deaths, including a toddler.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said officers responded to a shooting near the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive. He added two of the three victims found on the scene were dead from their injuries. He later said the third victim, a young girl around 18 months old also succumbed to her injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

A shooting earlier in the evening on Addison Street left one person dead. Police are also investigating a shooting on North Street.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

