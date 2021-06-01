Ask the Expert
Boil water advisory issued for part of Walker

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker Water Supply issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday, June 1, as a precaution after a water main break caused a loss of pressure.

Officials said the advisory affects Carol Avenue from Mayer Street to North Corbin Road and North Corbin Road from Carol Avenue moving north to Coldwater Drive. They added it includes Coldwater Drive and all roads off North Corbin Road and Carol Avenue.

According to officials, the advisory will be lifted after the Louisiana Department of Health determines the water is safe.

