Blueberry and raspberry trifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trifles are relatively easy to prepare, and everyone seems to love to eat them. We have simplified this recipe by purchasing a ready-made pound cake at the local grocery store.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients for Whipped Cream:

1 (12–ounce) package Creole Cream Cheese

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¾ cup sugar

Ingredients for Trifle:

1 prepared pound cake, (½-inch) sliced

1 quart blueberries

1 quart raspberries

¾ cup sugar, divided

1 tbsp Grand Marnier, divided

prepared Creole Cream Cheese Shipped Cream (see above)

Method:

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine Creole cream cheese, whipping cream, nutmeg and cinnamon. Whisk on medium-high speed. When mixture starts to thicken slightly, slowly add in ¾ cup sugar and beat until very soft peaks form. Do not over mix. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine blueberries, half of sugar and half of liquor. In another bowl, combine raspberries and remaining sugar and liquor. Mix ingredients in each bowl well. In a glass trifle bowl, alternate layers of cake, berries and whipped cream. Garnish with berries. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.

