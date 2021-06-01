Blueberry and raspberry trifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trifles are relatively easy to prepare, and everyone seems to love to eat them. We have simplified this recipe by purchasing a ready-made pound cake at the local grocery store.
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 12 Servings
Ingredients for Whipped Cream:
1 (12–ounce) package Creole Cream Cheese
2 cups heavy whipping cream
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¾ cup sugar
Ingredients for Trifle:
1 prepared pound cake, (½-inch) sliced
1 quart blueberries
1 quart raspberries
¾ cup sugar, divided
1 tbsp Grand Marnier, divided
prepared Creole Cream Cheese Shipped Cream (see above)
Method:
In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine Creole cream cheese, whipping cream, nutmeg and cinnamon. Whisk on medium-high speed. When mixture starts to thicken slightly, slowly add in ¾ cup sugar and beat until very soft peaks form. Do not over mix. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine blueberries, half of sugar and half of liquor. In another bowl, combine raspberries and remaining sugar and liquor. Mix ingredients in each bowl well. In a glass trifle bowl, alternate layers of cake, berries and whipped cream. Garnish with berries. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.