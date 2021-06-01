Baton Rouge family asks for public’s help to solve 2018 murder of school teacher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge family desperate for answers is asking for the public’s help to crack a 3-year-old cold murder case.

“It hurts every day,” said Montreyl Batiste, the victim’s mother. “Every day of my life, I’m crying.”

On May 31, 2018, Brent Batiste, 25, was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Mulberry Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Batiste was found dead inside his vehicle and had multiple gunshot wounds. There were at least two bullet holes in the passenger side door of the car. Witnesses said the victim was shot nine times.

RELATED: Teacher shot and killed on N 19th Street in Baton Rouge

At the time, Batiste had just started his teaching career at Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy. His mother said his death still doesn’t make sense.

“At one time, I wanted whoever did this to him ... I wanted their parents and their family to cry and hurt like we’re doing and then, I had to think about it. God don’t want that. Somebody knows something. People don’t want to talk but somebody out there knows what happened,” Batiste explained.

The family believes he was ambushed and somebody tried to rob him but police are still trying to piece the limited clues they have together.

“He would want us to continue and keep her going,” said Falon Landry, the victim’s aunt. “He wouldn’t want us to feel like we’re feeling but with a life that great and with the legacy he left, it’s hard not to feel heavy hearted.”

Landry also said he was the glue that kept their family tight but when he was killed, she added their joy was snatched away. Their hope by speaking out is that someone will hear their pain and offer up any information to get Brent’s killer off the streets.

“Justice will be served because God, he doesn’t sleep. We’re going to get some justice,” Landry noted.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.