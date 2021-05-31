This Memorial day, families, LSU and Cadets of the Ole War Skule gather to honor those we have lost

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Cadets of the Ole War Skule honor veterans who sacrificed their lives for the country with a wreath laying ceremony.

This Memorial Day, families, LSU, and cadets of the Ole War Skule gather together to honor those we have lost. (WAFB)

It’s day of remembrance for families, friends, and other veterans to honor those who are not here anymore, but will in America’s hearts.

“This is the day during the whole year that we all take time to really remember those, our loved ones who I said gave the supreme sacrifice,” says Mary DeLahoussaye Belleau.

For Belleau, she is thinking about her first husband Captain Arthur J. DeLahoussaye, who was a fighter pilot in the Marines Corps. He died during Vietnam’s Tet Offensive in 1968. So today, for Bealleau it’s all about remembering Arthur’s legacy.

“Just this morning I got emails from some of our military friends who took the time to remember us after all these years, they still remember us and remember him on Memorial Day,” Belleau adds.

However, Belleau isn’t the only one out there. Several others are doing the same, paying their respects to those who died for this country. LSU and Cadets of Ole War Skule put on a ceremony laying a wreath by LSU’s flag pole to remember those like Arthur DeLahoussaye.

“This is a very somber day and very historic day, not just for LSU, but for our state and our great nation. This is the day that we commemorate for all those folks who came before all of us and gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives,” says John Milazzo who is a former president of the Cadets of the Ole War Skule.

Memorial day is more than just a holiday, for families it’s about taking the time to remember the brave men and women who fought to give us the freedom and protections the country has today.

