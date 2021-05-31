Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Suspects sought in 20 car burglaries in Ascension, St. James parishes

Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along...
Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along the Ascension/St. James parish line late Saturday, May 29, 2021.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing 20 cars at several hotels along the Ascension/St. James parish line.

Investigators say the incidents happened between 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 12 a.m. Sunday, May 30.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have launched a joint investigation with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office about the case.

Detectives say the suspects are seen on surveillance video walking up to vehicles, punching the glass window, and then removing valuable items from the vehicles.

Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along...
Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along the Ascension/St. James parish line late Saturday, May 29, 2021.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along...
Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along the Ascension/St. James parish line late Saturday, May 29, 2021.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The suspects’ vehicle is described as an older model white Toyota Camry, authorities say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
The Capital Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case
Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, according to a Facebook post.
Blue Bayou Water Park opens for 2021 season, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish

Latest News

LSU hosts an observance event for Memorial Day.
LSU hosts Memorial Day ceremony
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur
9News Daily Update: Monday, May 31
9News Daily Update: Monday, May 31