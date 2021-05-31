Suspects sought in 20 car burglaries in Ascension, St. James parishes

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing 20 cars at several hotels along the Ascension/St. James parish line.

Investigators say the incidents happened between 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and 12 a.m. Sunday, May 30.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have launched a joint investigation with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office about the case.

Detectives say the suspects are seen on surveillance video walking up to vehicles, punching the glass window, and then removing valuable items from the vehicles.

Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along the Ascension/St. James parish line late Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they are investigating 20 car burglaries that occurred in hotel parking lots along the Ascension/St. James parish line late Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The suspects’ vehicle is described as an older model white Toyota Camry, authorities say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.