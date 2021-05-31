St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A St. Francisville man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Swisco Road in Sulphur Sunday night, authorities said.

Dylan J. Alford, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said in a news release.

Alford was driving on Swisco Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and went off the road for unknown reasons, Vincent said. The SUV struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times. Alford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing, Vincent said. Toxicology tests will be performed, as mandated by state law.

Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator.

