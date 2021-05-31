SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third week of Sportsline Summer Camp, previewing local high school football teams for the upcoming 2021 season, starts with a visit with the Broadmoor Bucs, which just named a new head coach Wednesday, May 26.

Vernon Langley, who was the head coach at Glen Oaks in 2007, 2008, and then again in 2012, is the Bucs’ new leader. His coaching roots go all the way back to the great Sid Edwards and the Redemptorist Wolves in 1999, where he coached linebackers.

And on the topic of planting roots, the versatile Langley’s first position at Broadmoor was taking over the agriculture program in 2014.

Now, he’s trying to grow a football team that had just eight players a week ago. But Langley has added roughly 20 Bucs since then. However, getting bodies hardly means the kids are ready to be immediately thrust into action.

“And that’s a big thing we deal with at Broadmoor,” said Langley. “We’re going to get a lot of kids who have never played football before. So, we have to take the time to teach the process, take the time to teach them football, to teach them how to be a team and be part of a team. So, the word I’m using with the guys a lot is ‘brotherhood,’ because that’s one of the things you have to have ... to work as a team and hold each other accountable.”

